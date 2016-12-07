ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, will be hosting a Winter Supplies and Toy Drive for the Alton Salvation Army through Thursday, December 29. Donations can be brought to Beiser’s constituent service office, located at 528 Henry Street in Alton, Monday through Friday from 9 am until 4 pm. The office will be closed on Monday, December 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday.

“Donations brought to my constituent service office will be taken directly to the Salvation Army here in Alton to benefit families in need in our surrounding communities,” said Beiser. “During this time of year, the Salvation Army is in extra need of nonperishable food items, toys and winter clothing items.”

The Salvation Army accepts donations of all nonperishable food items, but has special need for the following items: canned meat and fish, canned fruits and vegetables, canned ravioli and other pasta, soup, spaghetti sauce, cereal, oatmeal, egg noodles, rice and prepackaged dinners.

Donations of the following items are also appreciated: laundry detergent, soap, shampoo and conditioner, tooth paste, deodorant, toilet paper, paper towels, household cleaners, garbage bags and diapers.

“Since winter is quickly approaching, the Salvation Army is also requesting the donation of hats, gloves, scarves and coats, as well as new children’s clothing and new toys,” continued Beiser. “With Christmas coming, I encourage folks from the area to consider donating food or clothing items to help Metro East families in need.”

“I want to thank Representative Beiser for hosting the Supplies and Toys Drive for the Salvation Army,” said Holly Allen, Caseworker at the Salvation Army. “Through the donations that we receive, we will be able to help provide Christmas to children in need in our area, and help to feed hungry families in the coming months.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

