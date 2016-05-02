BETHALTO – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently hosted his monthly Satellite Office Hours meeting in Bethalto to help provide area residents easier access to his staff.

“Holding Satellite Office Hours is very helpful to me because it helps connect me with residents who may not normally be able to make it out to my constituent service office in Alton,” said Beiser. “At my Satellite Office Hours meetings I am able to speak one-on-one with the folks that I represent. Hearing their thoughts and opinions helps me to do my job as state representative more effectively.”

Beiser hosts Satellite Office Hours meetings monthly in different communities around the region. Area residents were encouraged to stop by to meet with Beiser and members of his staff to discuss issues facing the state of Illinois.

“I appreciate Representative Beiser holding office hours in Bethalto and giving me the opportunity to speak with him about issues facing our region,” said Ron Schneider of Bethalto. “I found it very helpful that I was able to have an honest conversation with him about important things happening in Springfield that impact folks in our area.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

