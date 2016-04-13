GODFREY – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently partnered with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Career Development Center to host a free Résumé Building Workshop at Liberty Bank in Godfrey.

“Having an up-to-date résumé that accurately highlights information that employers are looking for is key to making a good impression,” said Beiser. “A quality résumé helps employers when selecting potential job candidates, and can be the difference between getting a call for an interview or not. I am glad that I was able to help provide this important resource to the community.

Beiser’s Résumé Building Workshop was free and open to the public. Area residents were asked to bring a copy of their current résumés, and a member of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Career Development Center discussed ways in which to improve résumés as well as tips on how to interview more effectively.

“I learned that a résumé is often an employer’s first impression of a prospective employee,” said Jana Feeley of Alton. “Representative Beiser’s Résumé Building Workshop helped me to make my résumé display more relevant information, as well as make it more concise and easier for potential employers to understand.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

