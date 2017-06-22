ALTON – During June and Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is highlighting warning signs for Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

“According to the Alzheimer’s Association there are currently over 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease,” Beiser said. “The organization estimates that this number could increase to 16 million by 2050. As with most diseases, recognizing the signs of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia is critical to treating the disease.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Some of the earliest warning signs for Alzheimer’s disease includes difficulty completing familiar tasks, challenges planning or problem solving, confusion with time or place and misplacing everyday items. Beiser encourages residents to learn more about the early indicators of Alzheimer’s by visiting www.alz.org.

“Great strides have been made in treating Alzheimer’s disease and these are most effective at the earliest stages of the disease,” Beiser said. “As the state continues to plan for an increasing number of seniors living in Illinois, we must make sure that affordable health care is available and increase protections for an aging population.”

For more on upcoming legislation, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

More like this: