SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, issued the following statement after being sworn in to represent the 111th District of Illinois on Wednesday:

“Illinois is starting 2017 off without a full-year budget plan. To me, that is simply unacceptable, and I will continue standing up to the status quo in Springfield as well as Chicago politicians to ensure that the people in the 111th district are represented fairly.

“The time has come for Governor Rauner to look towards true compromise with lawmakers. Since taking office, the governor has held our state budget hostage. Without a budget, our social service organizations are being also held as collateral damage, abandoning our most vulnerable citizens, the elderly and disabled. Working towards drafting a complete budget for Illinois continues to remain my top priority. This will take compromise, and I am calling on other lawmakers throughout the state to set aside their political agenda and do what is best for the people we represent.

“In addition to demanding renewed negotiation on a responsible budget, I will fight to make sure local taxpayers are heard by continuing to support legislation to provide property tax relief to homeowners. Public safety is also a major priority of mine, so I will continue to support bills that crack down on sex offenders. I will also resume my work of fighting for more jobs in our area and providing the resources necessary to grow our local economy and provide new opportunities for industry and manufacturing.

“I look forward to remaining active in the community, hosting satellite office hours and other events, as well as walking door to door throughout the Riverbend region to speak will local residents. Hearing the thoughts and concerns from the people I represent truly helps me to do my job better, and I am proud to continue serving the people.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

