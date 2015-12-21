ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is calling on area residents and organizations to nominate senior citizens that make a positive impact on the Riverbend region for the Illinois Department of Aging’s Senior Hall of Fame.

“I know that there are some very remarkable seniors in our area,” said Beiser. “I want to ensure that they get the recognition that they deserve. I encourage area residents to nominate seniors they feel deserve to be awarded this statewide honor.”

The Senior Hall of Fame was created by the state legislature to recognize Illinois seniors for their continued achievements. The Illinois Department of Aging takes nominations for the Senior Hall of Fame in the categories of community service, education, the labor force and graphic/performance arts. Seniors being nominated must be over the age of 65.

“Senior citizens have contributed greatly to our area over the years,” Beiser continued. “Many older citizens of the Riverbend region participate in community service projects and other programs that make our communities better places to live.”

To nominate a senior, please visit the Illinois Department of Aging’s website at https://www.illinois.gov/aging, or call the Senior HelpLine at 800-252-8966. For more information, please call Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

