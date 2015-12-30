ALTON –Throughout the budget impasse, many local and state organizations have been looking for ways to save money. For the past couple months, the Illinois Secretary of State has stopped sending postcard reminders for license plate renewals. Consequently, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is encouraging local residents to sign up for email reminders so that they are not driving with expired license plates.

“Like many folks, I keep a look out for my license plate renewal postcard from the Secretary of State,” said Beiser. “Without that reminder coming in the mail, many people may forget to get their plates renewed, so the email reminder is a good way to make sure there is proper notification.”

Through the Secretary of State’s website, people can now request license plate renewals and sign up for email reminders when it comes close to time to renew their plates. To sign up for the email reminders, please visit https://www.ilsos.gov/greenmail/.

“If folks miss their license plate renewal date, they can be charged penalty fees or even be pulled over and given a ticket,” continued Beiser. “I do not want to see that to happen to anybody, so I encourage area residents to sign up for the email reminders and pay close attention to their license plate renewal date.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

