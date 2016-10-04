WOOD RIVER — In recognition of his steadfast support for the 2nd Amendment, Dan Beiser, D-Alton, received the highest rating possible from the National Rifle Association (NRA) and is the endorsed candidate in the race for state representative in the 111th District.

“The Constitution provides for certain rights and it is absolutely necessary that elected officials understand this and do everything in their power to protect them,” Beiser said. “The 2nd Amendment is one of the basic rights that we have as Americans. I will always defend law-abiding gun owners and traditions we hold dear, especially when they come under attack from out-of-touch Chicago politicians.”

Beiser has been a long-time proponent of the 2nd Amendment and helped lead the fight to bring concealed carry to Illinois. He has repeatedly fought attempts by Chicago politicians to restrict access to guns, increase taxes and fees on the sale of firearms and ammunition and increase regulations on gun manufacturers and dealers.

Because of his efforts to protect and expand the rights of gun owners and sportsmen, Beiser received an A+ rating and the endorsement from the NRA. Beiser’s opponent, Mike Babcock failed to attain the same grade.

“I am incredibly honored to once again be endorsed by the NRA,” Beiser said. “I look forward to continuing my work with NRA and other pro-gun advocates to advance the rights of gun owners and defeat anti-gun proposals by Chicago politicians.”

