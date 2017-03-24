ALTON, Ill. – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is putting Illinois and American made products first by co-sponsoring legislation that would prioritize local purchasing. Both of these bills would ensure state agencies prioritize the purchasing of products in Illinois and U.S. before buying products from other states or countries.

“We have a strong manufacturing base in this state and especially here in Madison County,” Beiser said ‘There is no reason that our state should be purchasing products that are made outside of the United States or Illinois, when the same product can be found here. This legislation would help ensure that jobs remain local and help protect them from being shipped overseas.”

The legislation would require state agencies to prioritize future purchases to be products made in Illinois. If products are not available in the Illinois, then it would require the state to look for the same products that are made in the United States, with minimal exceptions.

“We need to be doing everything that we can to keep jobs in the United States and prevent the outsourcing of jobs, especially in the Metro East,” Beiser said. “This legislation would require our state to use products that come from local jobs that support our families. With legislation in place that supports our local businesses and their products, we can have a stronger state economy and help grow more jobs here in Illinois.”

For more on upcoming legislation, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

