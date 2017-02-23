ALTON - To help local residents save money on utility costs, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, will host a utility bill clinic with the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) on March 3.

“With the rising costs of energy, saving every little bit counts for anyone living on a fixed income, especially our working families and seniors,” Beiser said. “I would encourage everyone to allow the experts from the CUB to take a look at their bill and see what simple ways they could save money or reduce their overall monthly costs.”

The utility bill clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 3 at Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton. Residents should bring copies of their utility bills. A CUB representative will review the bills and make suggestions on how to save on their gas, electric and phone bills. The event is free and open to the public.

“Reading utility bills can often be confusing, and the CUB staff can also assist with any questions with their bills, or spotting any additional charges that may not be necessary,” Beiser said. “Often just a small change or correcting a billing error can help save consumers a lot of money when it comes to their utility bills. I would encourage anyone interested to reach out to my office to reserve a spot at our upcoming clinic.”

For more information on this or to reserve your space, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

