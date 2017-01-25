SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is calling on Gov. Rauner to restart working groups and focus on moving the state forward after Rauner delivered his State of the State Address to the General Assembly.

“Gov. Rauner claims that as a businessman he knows how to run the state,” Beiser said. “However, since he took office the state’s deficit has skyrocketed and he has failed to introduce a balanced budget. This isn’t working. We need to reform working groups, which allowed legislators to create a stop-gap budget last spring, and to put in place a full and balanced budget for the rest of this year and next fiscal year.”

In addition to getting a full-year budget in place, Beiser is focused on supporting economic reforms that will help grow our local economy. He supports a proposal to cut the corporate income tax on businesses by 50 percent and force big companies in Illinois to pay their fair share to help reduce the burden on small and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, Beiser wants companies that receive tax breaks, but ship jobs overseas, to return that money. Beiser also backs increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit, which would help working families keep more of their paycheck.

“Our economy grows when small businesses create jobs and more people move into the middle class,” Beiser said. “We need policies to protect American jobs and families in the state of Illinois. That means putting a budget in place to protect our most vulnerable citizens and to help grow the middle class. Legislators have succeeded in doing this when we all work together, and we need to do it again.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

