ALTON – While the budget stalemate continues in Springfield, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, has reached a hand across the aisle to encourage bipartisan support of House Resolution 890, which would continue a ban on the taxation of retirement income.

“I believe that people who have retired have already paid their fair of income taxes,” said Beiser. “These folks have worked their entire lives, and many retired seniors live on a fixed income. There is a growing number of seniors living in poverty not just in our region, but throughout the state of Illinois. It is unfair and unnecessary to begin taking away from what little they have.”

House Resolution 890, on which Beiser is a co-sponsor, states that the Illinois Income Tax Act should not be amended to create a tax on retirement income. The measure has received strong bipartisan support from legislators throughout the state of Illinois.

“There are other compromises to be made regarding the budget impasse,” continued Beiser. “There has to be an alternate solution. As legislators, we cannot put the burden of mistakes and budget gridlock on the backs of people that have worked and paid income taxes their entire lives.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

