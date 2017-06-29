SPRINGFIELD – Continuing his efforts to get a budget and provide tax relief, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently voted on a compromise proposal to freeze property taxes.

“One of the biggest financial burdens that families across the state face is their sky-rocketing property taxes,” Beiser said. “This legislation directly addresses those concerns by freezing property taxes, while also providing immediate relief by increasing property tax exemptions for homeowners, seniors and veterans. This legislation would also meets the governor’s demand for a property tax freeze in order to put a full-year budget in place.”

Beiser supported Senate Bill 484, which meets the governor’s request to freeze property taxes for four years and help meet the his demands in order to get put a budget in place. This property tax freeze would go to all units of government, except the most financially distressed school districts.

The proposal also increases property tax exemptions for homeowners, seniors and veterans. Under this proposal the homeowner occupied property tax exemption is increased to $8,000. The exemption available to seniors also increases from $5,000 to $6,000 under this legislation. The measure creates the Disabled Persons Freeze, which will be similar to the Senior Property Tax Freeze, but will only be available to individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income from the federal government. To help veterans and their families, the bill allows veterans with a 20 to 30 percent disability and veterans over the age of 75 to qualify for a $2,500 exemption.

“In addition to addressing the issue of rising property taxes through this legislation, I also voted for workers compensation reform, along with reforms to pensions and for government consolidation that the governor has asked for,” Beiser said. “It’s my hope that these reforms will show the governor that we are trying to meet him in the middle, and that he should be willing to do the same.”

