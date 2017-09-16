ALTON – To help veterans obtain advanced certifications and degrees, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently passed legislation to make it easier for veterans to apply their military training to current coursework while enrolled in higher education.

“Members of our military are extremely well trained, but this training does not carry over as academic credit when they return from service and enroll in higher education,” Beiser said. “Many veterans have already taken classes that would teach the same skills at a college, but might be forced to pay for a similar class to learn the same knowledge or skills.”

House Bill 3701, which Beiser supported, requires institutions of higher education to implement policies that allow veterans of the armed forces to receive academic credit for their military service. Each institution will adopt their own policies and outline which military training courses qualifies for academic credit.

“One of the most important things we can do for members of the military returning from active service is to help them find a job,” Beiser said. “This legislation will make it easier for men and women of the armed forces to use their skills, and save their time and money.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

