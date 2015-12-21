ALTON –With the beginning of the new legislative session quickly approaching, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is reaching out to local residents, community organizations and business leaders to ask for new ideas that can possibly be drafted into legislation.

“My job as state representative is to represent the ideas, opinions and needs of those who live within my district,” Beiser said. “A great way to ensure that my constituents’ concerns are being addressed is by producing legislation based upon their ideas. If area residents have an idea about something that they would like to see as a law, I encourage them to contact my full time constituent service office.”

The Illinois General Assembly will reconvene on January 13, 2016, so ideas for new legislation should be submitted to Rep. Beiser’s office as soon as possible.

“I want the folks I represent to know that I will take their ideas and opinions into strong consideration when drafting new bills this coming session,” Beiser added. “The best way to make sure your voice is heard is by calling or emailing my constituent service office with any ideas that you may have regarding future legislation.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

