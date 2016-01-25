GODFREY –Despite poor weather conditions, a crowd gathered at Liberty Bank in Godfrey to join State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, and the Riverbend Growth Association for their Small Business Seminar last Wednesday.

“Our community’s local economy depends upon our small businesses,” said Beiser. “If our small businesses are not flourishing, then our local economy cannot be prosperous. I want to help provide as many resources as possible for small business owners and those interested in starting their own business. They do important work for our area and provide jobs.”

During the seminar, speakers from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and SCORE discussed different programs available to small business owners and managers, as well as gave tips to those that were interested in starting their own small business.

“As a small business owner, I found it very helpful to learn about the many different programs and assistance available to me through the state,” said Polly Chase of Chase Imaging in Alton. “It was also a great experience being able to network with other small business owners in the area. I want to thank Representative Beiser for hosting the Small Business Seminar. I hope that he continues to host events like this in the future, and that more small business owners get involved. The seminar was an excellent resource, and it is very clear that Representative Beiser wants us to thrive.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

