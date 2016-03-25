GODFREY – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently partnered with state Sen. Bill Haine to host Satellite Office Hours in Godfrey.

“Satellite Office Hours provide a great opportunity for constituents to come and speak with me or members of my staff one on one,” said Beiser. “This gives folks the chance to discuss any concerns or opinions they have about issues facing the state, as well as ask any questions that they may have.”

Rep. Beiser hosts Satellite Office Hours meetings monthly in different communities around the Riverbend region. Satellite Office Hours provides constituents that do not live in the Alton area more easy access to Rep. Beiser’s staff to help gain access to state services, or to discuss issues facing the area and the state of Illinois.

“I enjoy hearing the opinions of the people I serve,” said Haine. “Hearing different perspectives on how to tackle issues facing our communities helps me to do my job as a legislator more effectively.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

