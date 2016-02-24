ALTON –State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently concluded his month long supply drive to benefit Oasis Women’s Center. Beiser called on the community for donations of various items to benefit the shelter while they are being negatively impacted by the state’s current budget impasse.

“I am very proud of our community for stepping up and being very generous with donations to help out Oasis,” said Beiser. “The shelter has been struggling throughout most of the past year because of the budget stalemate. Thankfully they have been able to keep their doors open, but they still need all of the help that they can get from the community.”

Beiser hosted the supply drive for Oasis Women’s Center from mid-January until mid-February. Donations collected went entirely to the shelter to aid their clients.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The budget stalemate is negatively affecting so many people across the state of Illinois,” said Dorothy Bailey of Godfrey. “I want to commend Rep. Beiser for taking the opportunity to reach out to the community so that we could help out some of our own during the budget crisis. I know the supply drive will not completely end the struggles that Oasis and other organizations throughout the Riverbend region are facing, but I hope that we were able to alleviate some pressure for the time being.”

“Unfortunately, the supply drive is only a temporary solution to the problems that Oasis and so many other organizations are experiencing,” continued Beiser. “I encourage my fellow legislators to think long and hard about the impact the budget crisis is having on the folks they represent.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

More like this: