108th Alton Halloween Parade Set for Halloween!

ALTON - Riverbend residents are invited to the City of Alton’s 108th annual Halloween Parade.

Hosted by the city and the East End Improvement Association, the parade will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. Hundreds of spectators will be in attendance. Steve and Greg with the East End Improvement Association look forward to another fun, spooky night for the city.

“Halloween is really a big night in Alton,” Steve said. “We have people who come back every year. We have individuals that watch the parade that are in the same spot every year. Get there early.”

Since August, the East End Improvement Association has been planning the parade and accepting participant applications. Greg noted that their ten-person committee runs like “a machine,” with everyone working together to make sure the parade goes off without a hitch.

This year’s parade marshal is Karen Wilson. Steve and Greg thanked the Alton and Godfrey first responders, who will be featured in the parade, as well as the city, the Alton Police Department and the Street Department for their work to prepare.

The parade will follow its traditional route, traveling down Broadway up to Belle and 9th Streets. Broadway and Main Streets will be blocked off starting at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Staging will start around 5:30 p.m.

If your child is in the parade, you can drop them off at the police station. A representative from their group must be present to escort the child to their staging area.

All parade participants are asked to attend a meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2025, at the Alton Moose. The East End Improvement Association will share information about staging and tips about how to best enjoy the parade. For example, Greg and Steve advise participants to throw candy at spectators’ feet, not in the crowd, and to have “wheel walkers” who walk beside the wheels and keep children away.

Steve and Greg ask anyone who wants to participate in the parade to get their application in by Friday, Oct. 17. For more information about the parade, including how to participate, email eastendimprovementparades@gmail.com.

The judges will be looking for the best float in several categories, with plans to award the winners at the next East End Improvement Association meeting on Nov. 4, 2025.



The organization meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at the Alton Moose. Greg and Steve encourage people who want to learn more about the organization to come to a meeting or contact them via email.

The duo added that they look forward to the “organized chaos” on Halloween night, and they can’t wait to welcome the hundreds of spectators who will come out to enjoy the parade. They are proud of the parade’s history and eager to continue that legacy with another great installment this Oct. 31.

“It keeps on consistently growing, and the crowds have always been great,” Greg added. “If you build it, they will come. It’s a great show.”

If you are unable to attend the parade in person, keep an eye out for the Riverbender.com livestream of the parade starting at 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2025.

