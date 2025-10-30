Our Daily Show! OSF St. Anthony's 100 Year Open House: Frances Young- Rehabilitation

ALTON - As OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center celebrates its 100th anniversary, Frances Young shared more about the hospital’s rehabilitation department.

Young, Manager of Rehabilitation, works with 17 other physical, occupational and speech therapists to help patients with a variety of experiences, from navigating an autism diagnosis or feeding disorder in a young child to rehabbing an injured shoulder or Parkinson’s in older adults. Young expressed her gratitude for the department during the hospital’s open house event on Oct. 23, 2025.

“It’s great,” she said. “I always enjoy having the public around and trying to share our services with them and trying to show them that we can help them and we want to help them.”

Young has been with OSF for 22 years. She explained that the rehabilitation department originally had space in OSF St. Clare’s Medical Center in Alton.

When St. Clare’s closed, they transferred to “a beautiful facility” at the Alton Square Mall through OSF St. Anthony’s. A few therapists also work at St. Anthony’s in the inpatient setting.

The rehabilitation department’s physical therapy team is their largest team, but occupational and speech therapy are also important parts of their work. Young noted that the therapists are “all very well-experienced,” with the skills to switch between pediatric and adult patients with ease.

“Our therapists are awesome and they have a lot of experience,” she said. “We also have a lot of different programs, from a 2-week-old baby to a 100-year-old person.”

Young is proud to be a part of OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center. She has spent one-fifth of the hospital’s 100 years with OSF, and she can’t wait to see what happens in their next century of care.

“OSF has evolved over the years, as all healthcare systems,” she added. “I think they truly have placed the patient at the center of their care and want people to know always, when they come here, that person is special and we want to do all we can to help them.”

For more information about OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center, visit their official website.

