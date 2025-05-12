Our Daily Show Interview! NAGBC Spotlight: Duke Bakery!

ALTON - With 74 years in the business, Duke Bakery is just as beloved as ever in the Alton community.

Located at 819 Henry Street in Alton, Duke Bakery is a staple in the Middletown neighborhood. Ben Hollis, who owns the bakery with his wife, shared that they have enjoyed welcoming generations of customers, and they are looking forward to celebrating the 75th anniversary of the business next year.

“To be able to operate that business in this town on the same street corner for 74 years is a testament not to us. It’s a testament to the community, because they’re the ones that stood behind us,” Hollis said. “I think it all lies in the customers and the community more than it does in anything we have done.”

Hollis began working at the store 25 years ago, when his in-laws owned it and needed help after losing one of their bakers. He quickly fell in love with the job. He noted that a lot has changed since he took on his role in 2000, though there’s a lot that has stayed the same, too.

“Businesses constantly evolve and change,” he said. “The business that we’re running today is not the business we were running 25 years ago when I first came into it, and that’s just the nature of the beast.”

For example, Hollis shared that individually packaged treats have become more popular in recent years. The bakery used to sell cakes and pastries that could serve eight to 12 people, but families are much smaller these days. People are more apt to purchase individual servings of snacks.

However, many elements of the bakery are the same as when it opened in 1951. Their biggest oven, which bakes 140 loaves of bread at one time, was installed in 1966. They have made a few additions to increase the bakery’s square footage, but the space itself hasn’t changed much in the past 74 years.

You might even recognize some of the faces behind the counter from years ago. Hollis shared that many of their employees have been there as long as he has. Some families have worked at Duke for generations.

“We are so fortunate with the staff that we have because so many of them have been around for a long time now,” Hollis said. “You definitely have that family vibe. We watched their kids grow up and they watched my kids grow up…They’ll joke around and say it’s like a Stockholm Syndrome-type thing. They just can’t leave. But we have a good time.”

Hollis added that glazed donuts are “always the staple” and remain the most popular treat they sell. He shared that they make 75 dozen donuts at a time, starting at 1 a.m. and baking until 9 a.m.

While the donuts are being made, other employees are focused on proofing bread, topping Danishes, and getting all of their other products ready for the day in the middle of the night. Meanwhile, Hollis works behind the scenes, playing the parts of “businessman and HR and baker and management and delivery driver.”

It’s a lot of work, but the employees at Duke Bakery wouldn’t trade any part of it. They love seeing the generations of customers come in and enjoy their work.

As the bakery prepares to celebrate its 75th year in the community, Hollis is proud to join the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC) to connect with more entrepreneurs and businesses. He emphasized his appreciation for President Zeke Jabusch and his eagerness to engage with the community.

“I’m really impressed with Zeke and his passion for this community, for Alton and Godfrey both,” Hollis said. “Just trying to bring the two together, unifying everyone, and then all moving towards a common goal, which is to grow these areas, to grow the Alton-Godfrey area and to see businesses prosper. After really getting to know Zeke the last six months or so, I’m really impressed by him.”

For more information about the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, visit their official website at NAGBC.com. To learn more about Duke Bakery, including how to order online, visit their official website at DukeBakeryInc.com or their official Facebook page.

