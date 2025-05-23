Our Daily Show Interview! Carden Circus Coming To Town May 27th at 29th!

JERSEYVILLE/HIGHLAND - Rulito Videla is a fifth-generation clown who can’t wait to perform for Riverbend audiences at Carden Circus next week.

On May 27, 2025, in Jerseyville, and May 29, 2025, in Highland, community members can enjoy Carden Circus, an international act with motorcycle stunts, archery, aerialists, animals and more fun for people of all ages to enjoy. Videla looks forward to sharing his bits with the community, and he emphasized that the “magic” of the circus resonates with everyone.

“No matter your race, color, size or where you’re from, everyone has a good time at the circus,” Videla said. “It’s just incredible because when I’m performing onstage and I look into the audience, I get to see their reactions, and I can see a whole family just laughing or creating this memory that they’ll never forget. That’s the beauty of the circus.”

In Jerseyville, the show starts at 7 p.m. on May 27 at American Legion Post 492. In Highland, community members can come at 7 p.m. on May 29 to the Madison County Fairgrounds. Tickets are going fast; you can buy tickets online to secure your seat.

Videla grew up riding unicycles and walking the highwire in circuses in Argentina. He learned everything about clowning from his father and grandfather, his “idols,” who have made careers as circus clowns.

Unlike traditional clowns, with the red nose, makeup and big shoes, Videla pairs a more modernized look with sketches and improv. This approach appeals to younger generations and encourages audience participation. The bits change every year — this year’s glow-in-the-dark theme is especially fun, Videla said — but the joy of the clown comedy stays the same.

“I just want to continue the tradition,” he explained. “You can’t have a circus without clowns. It’s like having spaghetti and meatballs without the meatballs.”

Audience members are encouraged to arrive an hour before showtime to enjoy a mini festival, with pony and camel rides, inflatables, face-painting, and chances to take pictures with snakes and circus stars. Videla noted that people of all ages can enjoy the pre-show fun and the magic of the circus, and he enjoys welcoming entire families.

He also expressed his appreciation for the performers, stagehands, riggers, and everyone else who makes the circus happen. The Carden Circus family is tight-knit, and they enjoy having barbecues after shows or exploring the cities they visit together.

“We get some time to enjoy what’s beautiful in every city and every town we go to,” Videla said. “It’s its own community. It’s our own little traveling neighborhood.”

As Carden Circus gears up for the two shows in the Riverbend region next week, Videla looks forward to exploring this corner of the country and greeting audience members. He pointed out that circuses are becoming increasingly rare these days, but the fun and tradition are timeless. He hopes to see many people come out to enjoy the experience in Jerseyville and Highland.

“This is the only kind of real American entertainment left,” he added. “All we’re trying to do out here is keep the magic going. That’s the mission. The mission, the second you step into the circus until you leave, is just to have fun. Forget about the real world. Forget about your age. It’s just a traveling magic environment that’s only created here.”

Tickets to Carden Circus are on sale now. Admission is free for kids under age 2. The first 100 tickets cost $9.99 and are selling fast, so Videla encourages people to buy tickets today. Adult tickets cost $20 and there are deals depending on how many tickets you purchase. Every adult ticket comes with a free ticket. You can purchase tickets online or at the box office an hour before the show begins.

For more information about Carden Circus, visit their official website at GlowCircus.com.

