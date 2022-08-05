ALTON - The James Killion Beautification & Enhancement Committee is "super excited" to once again bring back Movie Nights at James Killion Park on Saturdays in August.

The first movie on Saturday, Aug. 6 is “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

The opening week is followed by:

8-13-22 - “The Good Dinosaur.”

8-20-22 - “The Bad Guys.”

08-27-22 - “Spider-Man - No Way Home.”

The James Killion Committee above consists of om the front row left to right: Sheila Goins, Rosetta Brown, and Christal Love. In the back row, are, from left, Abe Lee Barham, Cassie Gray, Karyn Clanton, and Cas Sheppard.

“With successful Movie Nights last year in 2021, we thought it best to bring it back this year,” Goins said. “We had some amazing sponsors step up to make it happen for the youth of our community.”

Coleman Campers is the first Movie Night sponsor, then Aug. 13, the sponsor is Gay and Barry Julian, the third movie on Aug. 20 is sponsored by the Carrollton Bank, and the fourth movie on Aug. 27 is sponsored by AT&T or AARP still pending. There will be vendors and the movies start at dusk. There will be free snow cones, hotdogs, and popcorn for the kids.

