The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is partnering with the Mississippi River Water Trail Association to take paddlers of any experience level for a guided paddle on the Mississippi River on Saturday, July 9.

The group will depart from Sherwood Access and paddle to Hideaway Harbor Park in St. Charles County. Experienced safety boaters and a certified American Canoe Association instructor will accompany with group. Kayaks are available or participants may bring their own boats (no inflatables please). The five mile route is lined with towering bluffs on the Illinois side and lowland forest full of birds and wildlife on the Missouri side.

Kayakers should meet at 9:30 a.m. at Sherwood Access. Tickets and detailed information are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/july-9-mississippi-paddle-tickets-26122358678. Children under 12 are asked to share a tandem with a parent or guardian. Participants ages 12 to 16 may paddle by themselves but must have a parent or guardian present on the trip. All kayakers should pack water, sunscreen, snacks, a hat, sunglasses, a lunch, and shoes that can get wet. Paddlers will be off the water by 3 p.m.

The Mississippi River Water Trail Association is a St. Louis Metro Area nonprofit that is dedicated to recreation and safety on the Mississippi River. For more information please email greatriverwatertrail@gmail.com or call the National Great Rivers Museum at (618) 462-6979.

