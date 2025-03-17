GODFREY - The Beem Family Foundation is looking forward to hosting their second annual event, an 80s-themed night.

From 5–10 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, 2025, the community is invited to The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College for dinner, entertainment by Porch Cafe, an auction, and more fun throughout the evening. Tickets cost $65 a person or $120 per couple, and all proceeds go back to the Beem Family Foundation and the LCCC scholarships they have founded in honor of three deceased family members.

“It means a lot,” said Nicholas Wittman, the organization’s president. “The three family members we lost did a lot of things for a lot of different local organizations over the years, and being able to give back to our community in some form or fashion in their name means a lot to our family. We always appreciate the community coming out to help make that happen.”

The Beem Family Foundation was founded in 2022 in honor of Sharilyn Beem, Wittman’s grandmother, as well as his uncle Steve Saale and his father Mike Wittman. The family lost these individuals in the last few years, and they decided to form the nonprofit to give back to the community the same way their loved ones always did.

The April 5 event will include a 50/50 raffle, a live auction, a cash bar, dinner and entertainment from Porch Cafe with a few special guests. There will also be prizes for the best 80s-themed outfit, and a photo booth for attendees to enjoy.

After last year’s trivia event, the Beem Family Foundation started three scholarships at LCCC in their loved ones’ names. They hope to continue to fund these scholarships with the money they raise at the 80s-themed night on April 5.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’re hoping to do more events as we go forward, but we’re learning along the way,” Wittman said. “It’s been a fun learning process. Obviously, doing it all with family makes it even more rewarding as we get to work and try to push the foundation in a fun direction that everybody enjoys participating in and learning and giving back to the community.”

Wittman is proud that the foundation has successfully started three LCCC scholarships, and he feels certain his family would be pleased with this accomplishment. He emphasized the organization's focus on education, health and community development.

“Lewis and Clark is a great school,” he said. “My family in general and my grandmother particularly believe a lot in education, and we think that’s a great place to start for youth of the area. Giving people opportunities to get a scholarship, to help out a little bit, is a great way to further education for them and grow the community.”

The Beem Family Foundation aims to fund the scholarships through events like the 80s-themed night, but they have many more goals on the horizon. They want to continue giving back to the community like Sharilyn Beem, Steve Saale and Mike Wittman always did.

You can purchase tickets online, donate, become a sponsor or learn more about the 80s-themed night at the official webpage. For more information about the Beem Family Foundation, including how to help, visit their official website at BeemFamilyFoundation.com.

“We’re just looking for people to come and have fun and really enjoy the band,” Wittman added. “It should be a good event.”

More like this: