BETHALTO - Amare’s Rockin' for Recovery Music Festival this past weekend at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto left what organizer - Ty Bechel - described as "an amazing impact."

The Amare event, in collaboration with the Metro-East Recovery Council, was sponsored by Bickle Electric Contracting, Callis Entertainment, River's Edge Entertainment, and Riverbend Family Ministries. The sponsorship made the event free to the public. The event was hosted by radio personality Katie Kruze: DJ to KSHE 95.

The event featured food trucks, live music, resource booths, wellness booths, bag tournaments, face painting and bounce houses for the kids, and much more.

Amare founder Bechel said he thought the weekend event was "remarkable."

“It was great seeing the sponsors able to support and the volunteers were also great,” Bechel said. “We are already talking about having six to eight bands play next year. Everybody came together in preparing for the event and it was absolutely remarkable how we got together and brought the community together.”

Bechel said there were opportunities to talk with the crowd about the importance of community, National Recovery Month and how to get over addiction.

“Addiction is so prevalent today,” Bechel said. “Everything we did was received very well.”

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

