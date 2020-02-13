Becca Duran High School All-American Infielder to Join SIUE Softball Team
EDWARDSVILLE – Becca Duran, a middle infielder from Austin, Texas, will join the SIUE softball program this fall.
Duran, who was a 2019 NFCA second team All-American last season at Odessa Junior College, is a middle infielder with power and speed.
"Becca is a versatile middle infielder who we hope will challenge for a starting position next season," said SIUE Head Coach Jessica Jones. "She has proven herself from a production standpoint at the plate. She has speed and has a good game sense."
Last season, she batted .464 with 20 home runs and 65 runs batted in. The right-handed hitter also scored 65 runs and stole 11 bases.
A graduate of Akins High School, Duran was her team's defensive Most Valuable Player and a first team All-District selection as a senior. As a junior, she earned second team All-District honors.
She is the daughter of Julia and Gilbert Duran and expects to major in kinesiology at SIUE.
