EDWARDSVILLE – Becca Duran, a middle infielder from Austin, Texas, will join the SIUE softball program this fall.

Duran, who was a 2019 NFCA second team All-American last season at Odessa Junior College, is a middle infielder with power and speed.

"Becca is a versatile middle infielder who we hope will challenge for a starting position next season," said SIUE Head Coach Jessica Jones. "She has proven herself from a production standpoint at the plate. She has speed and has a good game sense."

Last season, she batted .464 with 20 home runs and 65 runs batted in. The right-handed hitter also scored 65 runs and stole 11 bases.

A graduate of Akins High School, Duran was her team's defensive Most Valuable Player and a first team All-District selection as a senior. As a junior, she earned second team All-District honors.

She is the daughter of Julia and Gilbert Duran and expects to major in kinesiology at SIUE.

