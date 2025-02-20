ALTON - Becca Adney has been appointed as the new head boys and girls cross country coach at Alton High School, with the announcement made in a press release late Wednesday.

Adney is an Alton graduate, and earned her degree at Indiana-Kokomo, where she was a member of the schools' cross country team. She served as an assistant coach under Tammy Talbert, who recently announced her retirement after many years as head coach for the teams. Tolbert's retirement becomes effective at the end of the school year. Adney has also served as an assistant coach for the boys track team the past three seasons.

"Becca has a passion for running, and this passion has been a dream of hers," said Alton High athletic director Chris Kusnerick in the press release. "She is a Redbird through and through, and has a deep connections to both the cross country and track programs at AHS. With her background in exercise and sports science, it gives her a solid base to develop the athletes here in Redbird Nation."

Adney, who's a physical education teacher in the Alton Community Unit School District number 11, takes over the program this fall, and will have some very experienced runners returning to the teams, including junior-to-be Parker McClain, and on the girls team, including seniors-to-be Sophie Aelfric, Monica Footlocker, Chloe Miller, and Aliyah Sensing, and junior-to-be Allison Pruitt.

