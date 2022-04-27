EAST ALTON - Beauty by Brandy is a new beauty salon that will hold its soft opening on May 2 at 20 Terminal Dr. Suite #106 in East Alton. Owner and operator Brandy Sparrowks said the store is a long-time dream of hers come true as she offers an ever-expanding array of beauty services to the area.

“Beauty by Brandy is my very first salon that I have ever owned,” Sparrowks said. “I’ve done hair for 24 years, and then I recently trained in brow permanent makeup and I’m training in lip at the moment, and then eventually it’s going to be eyeliner.”

Sparrowks said permanent makeup is commonly used as a solution for those who draw on their eyebrows but don’t want to do so every day and usually last 3-5 years. She said she also offers more temporary brow solutions, such as henna brows which last 6-8 weeks depending on your skincare regimen.

Tooth gems and botox are among several other services on the way in the near future, Sparrowks said.

“I’m training in tooth gems - women are now putting a gem on one of their teeth. I’m going to train in that too, so I’ll be offering that,” Sparrowks said. “I do plan on putting in a second booth and hiring someone else to do hair. I’m looking for someone to come in maybe twice a month to offer botox and fillers.”

Offering such a wide range of services under the same roof allows Beauty by Brandy to fulfill a strong demand in the area and stand out from other local beauty salons, Sparrowks said.

“I’ve called around, not a lot that offer temp brow or perm makeup - there are some … some in STL / eville, not a lot in this area that offer this area,” Sparrowks said. “few that offer some services, but not all - I stand out because I offer all of them and also do hair.”

“There’s a few that offer tinting, but then the other ones don’t offer henna - and then there’s a few that offer lash lift and tins, but they don’t offer the permanent makeup. I feel like I stand out because I’m going to offer all of them, and I also do hair,” Sparrowks said.

Sparrowks said she hopes the community shares her excitement for the store’s opening.

“This has been a 24-year-long dream that has finally come true, and I am extremely excited and I think it’s really going to blow up,” Sparrowks said.

The soft opening will be Monday, May 2 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 20 Terminal Dr. Suite #106 in East Alton. The location is between Rosewood Heights and Behalto, near the St. Louis Regional Airport and a few doors down from the Bethalto DMV.

Beauty by Brandy’s hours will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday by appointment only. The store’s grand opening date has not been officially set, but Sparrowks said it will be sometime in early June. Stay tuned to Beauty by Brandy’s Facebook page for updates.

