SEE VIDEO:

GODFREY - Eldon "Twirp" Williams will not ever be forgotten for his years of service to the Village of Godfrey and the Riverbend area as a Realtor and business leader.

Recently, Village of Godfrey officials held a dedication ceremony for a bench in honor of Twirp's life, one year after he died on Oct. 16.

Williams, who was an Air Force veteran and a beloved figure in the Godfrey community, had served for multiple decades in local government dating all the way back to the late 1950’s starting as a Justice of the peace. He spent 40 years as Godfrey’s Tax Assessor and finally serving several terms as a Village Trustee where he was chairman of the Public Safety Committee and Mayor Pro Tem. He was also a renowned realtor for Landmark Realty.

The bench wad dedicated between the concession stand (near the patio area) and the pond at Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane.

Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick led the dedication ceremonies and said everyone loved Twirp.

"He was truly a good friend to everyone," McCormick said. "Illinois American Water paid for the bench was a tremendous gift. I think of Twirp every day. He was in my office every day and I miss him each day."

McCormick said Twirp's efforts to the Village of Godfrey and Glazebrook Park's preservation will never be forgotten.

Twirp's daughters prepared a letter thanking Illinois American Water, the Village of Godfrey and the Plant Stand for the beautiful bench dedicated to Twirp's life of service.

"This will give us a beautiful place to come back to celebrate dad's life and love of the park and its sustainability," they said.

