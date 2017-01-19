EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that Kyrstin Beasley has joined Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., as an attorney. Beasley began her career at Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. as a law clerk in May of 2015, researching claims for mesothelioma and lung cancer cases.

Prior to joining Gori Julian & Associates, Beasley clerked at Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation, Inc., in Alton, Ill., representing victims of domestic violence. She also clerked for the Civil Litigation Legal Clinic at SLU Law and for the Traffic and Misdemeanor Division at the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Beasley received her undergraduate degree from Tulane University in New Orleans, La. in 2013 and her law degree from St. Louis University School of Law in 2016. She graduated magna cum laude, receiving Academic Excellence Awards for the highest grade in the class at SLU.

