Bears sweep weekend series from Cougars

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – SIUE baseball scored a run on six hits Sunday and fell in the series finale, 11-1 to Missouri State. The Bears swept the three-game series.

The Cougars remained winless for the season, falling to 0-9. Missouri State improved to 9-1.

The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the game, before MSU answered with their 11 runs.

SIUE's lone run came in the second inning. Dustin Woodcock reached on an error to start the inning. Skyler Geissinger walked and Jackson Layton singled to load the bases. Brock Weimer grounded back to the pitcher for a double play ball, which also brought in Woodcock from third.

It's the only time they managed to get to Missouri State starter Dylan Coleman (3-0) allowed just the single run, unearned on five Cougar hits. He walked two and struck out eight.

Catcher Kailer Smith enjoyed the best day at the plate for SIUE. He was 3 for 4 with three singles. Woodcock, Geissinger and Layton had the other three hits for SIUE.

"Kailer had a great game," SIUE Head Coach Tony Stoecklin said. "He was good behind the plate blocking and receiving and he had a good approach at the plate."

After going down 1-0 in the top of the inning, the Bears responded in the second with five runs on three hits in the bottom of the inning against SIUE starter Jarrett Bednar (0-3).

Article continues after sponsor message

Spencer Johnson capped the scoring in the second with a two-run home run to left field.

"If we eliminate that five-spot the game has a whole different look and feel to it," Stoecklin added. "It changes your mindset in the blink of an eye."

Blake Graham connected on a two-run home run in the third inning to make it 7-1 Missouri State. The Bears scored single runs in each of the next four innings for the 11-1 final.

Johnson was 2 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs by game's end. Jeremy Eierman and Hunter Steinmetz were each 3 for 4. Eierman finished with two RBIs. Steinmetz had a single RBI.

Bednar pitched into the fourth inning for the Cougars. He allowed eight runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out one.

"Jarrett made some mistakes," Stoecklin said. "Missouri State is the type of team that if you make mistakes they'll put a good swing on it and make you pay."

Ryan Agnitsch, D.J. Hickey and Geissinger each saw time out of the bullpen Sunday. Geissinger faced four batters in a scoreless eighth inning.

"Skyler Geissinger looked good," Stoecklin said. "He did a nice job. We're going to take the opportunity to use on the mound more this year."

The Cougars will travel to Indiana State for a 2 p.m. game Tuesday before opening the home season Friday.