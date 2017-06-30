JERSEYVILLE – The Metro East Bears scored four times in the top of the first to take a 6-1 win over Jerseyville in an American Legion baseball game at Jerseyville's Ken Schell Field Thursday night.

The win put the Bears at 23-5 on the summer; Jerseyville fell to 3-12.

Four Metro East pitchers held Post 492 to two hits on the night, both doubles from Zac Benware and Collin Carey. The Bears had solo runs in the second and fifth innings to go with the four they scored in the first.

Article continues after sponsor message

Joel Quirin led the way for the Bears with a 2-for-4 night with a triple and three RBIs; Kade Burns was 2-for-4 with a double for Metro East, with Cole Hansel 2-for-4, Corey Price 1-for-2 with a double, Konnor Loewen 1-for-4, Storm Coffman 1-for-2 with a double and Steven Pattan and Tate Wargo RBIs each. Issac Garrett got the win, going 2.1 innings and fanning three while Benware took the loss.

Both teams are in this weekend's Firecracker Classic tournament; Jerseyville will host one of three groups in the tournament, taking on Valmeyer at 10 a.m. Saturday and Eureka, Mo., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday to begin their group; Sunday's games have Post 492 meeting St. Charles, Mo., at 10 a.m. and Quincy at 7:30 p.m. The Bears are in a group located in Fairview Heights and open with Aviston at 10 a.m. Saturday and Belleville 2 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday before meeting Ballwin, Mo., at 10 a.m. Sunday and Jackson, Mo., at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The semifinals are set for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday in Belleville, with the final scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday. Independence Day has been set aside as a rain date for the tournament.

More like this: