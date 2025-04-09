Runtime Error

East Alton-Wood River quickly established dominance, scoring their first run in the opening inning due to a defensive error by Roxana. The visitors expanded their lead in the second inning when Morgan Reynolds grounded out, followed by a double from Ellie Beachum, and another error that allowed an additional run to cross the plate.

The third inning proved particularly challenging for the Shells, as East Alton-Wood River capitalized on four hits to score five runs. Notable contributions included an error that scored two runs, a single from Jordan Ealey, a single from Haley Pratt, and a walk drawn by Lily Tretter, each resulting in one run.

Article continues after sponsor message

Macy Hart took the mound for Roxana, pitching two and two-thirds innings. The right-handed pitcher allowed eight hits and nine runs, with two of those runs being earned. Hart struck out three batters and issued three walks. In contrast, East Alton-Wood River's Beachum showcased a dominant performance, allowing only three hits and no runs over five innings, while striking out 11 and walking one.

Roxana's offense saw hits from Ava Cherry, Lilli Ray, and Josie Brannon, each contributing one hit to the team's total. The Shells managed to execute one double play during the game.

East Alton-Wood River demonstrated a strong offensive showing, tallying 14 hits in total. Reynolds led the team with three runs batted in, despite going 1-for-4 at the plate. Beachum also excelled, finishing with three hits in four at-bats. Multiple hits were recorded by Camey Adams, Pratt, Averi Gilliam, and Tretter.

Defensively, East Alton-Wood River was flawless, committing no errors.

Roxana Varsity Shells will look to rebound as they prepare to host the Marquette Catholic Varsity Explorers on Wednesday.

