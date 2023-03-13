ST. LOUIS - The last time the Battlehawks played a home game was on Feb. 29, 2020, before the league was forced to halt all operations due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

St. Louis football fans had to wait three years for the beloved Battlehawks to make their triumphant return to the Dome at America's Center.

When they finally returned, fans were sure to get their tickets early and flood the gates Sunday afternoon.

Fans made sure to remind the NFL that St. Louis can indeed still be a football town. They did so by smashing the XFL attendance record that was previously set by the Battlehawks back in 2020.

The team announced that 38,310 people were in attendance to watch St. Louis win over the Arlington Renegades. The Battlehawks came out on top 24-11 and improve to 3-1 this season.

The Battlehawks played two home games in the original 2020 season with wins over the New York Guardians (29-9) and the Seattle Sea Dragons (23-16).

With Sunday's result, St. Louis remains undefeated at home and proved to the XFL why 'Kaw-Kaw is Law'.

