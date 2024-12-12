ALTON - A violent altercation at Roper’s Regal Beagle in Godfrey last month has led to multiple felony charges against a man from Alton.

Jason B. Carlie, 33, of Alton, was charged on Dec. 4, 2024 with two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies.

Court documents state that on Nov. 27, 2024, while at the Regal Beagle, Carlie allegedly struck an individual about the head and face, causing abrasions. He also reportedly bit another victim’s hand, “breaking the skin.”

A petition was filed to deny Carlie’s pretrial release, describing him as the “aggressor in a bar fight.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Defendant was identified as the aggressor in a bar fight,” the petition states. “During the scuffle, he struck a male victim about the face, and bit the hand of a female victim, breaking the skin.”

At the time of this incident, Carlie was on electronic monitoring from another Madison County felony case filed earlier this year. In that case from June 24, 2024, he had been charged with aggravated battery/great bodily harm and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

Carlie also reportedly had an active warrant out of Cobb County, Ga. for a probation violation. His extensive criminal history includes prior weapon and assault charges filed in St. Louis County, Mo., aggravated assault charges from Cobb County, Ga., and several other charges filed in St. Clair County, Ill., Denver County, Colo., Clark County, Ind., and more.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the latest case against Carlie, who currently remains in custody. His detention hearing has been set for Dec. 13, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: