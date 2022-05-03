GLEN CARBON - Junior Jacob Huber is a standout on both the hardwoods and is now in track and field for Father McGivney Catholic High School. He is the Byron, Carlson Petri & Kalb, LLC., Male Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

Huber is a long jumper and sprinter and has had a strong start for the Griffins in the 2022 track and field season. He is also a guard on the McGivney boys basketball team.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Huber said the key to his success in track and field is “perseverance, knowing that I’ll be fulfilled in the end.”

The McGivney athlete has participated in track and field since seventh grade and says what he enjoys the most about it is the “pure competitiveness within yourself and the other athletes.”

He continued: “Sports in high school have helped me understand what it's like to be faced with adversity and what it means to work hard. Both of these things and more have developed me into a hard-working and determined student and athlete.”

Jacob does not know where he will attend college after graduation but wants to pursue an industrial engineering degree.

More like this: