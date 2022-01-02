WOOD RIVER - When East Alton-Wood River and Roxana collide in football or basketball, the Oilers Seth Slayden comes to play.

For the first time in 10 years, the Roxana Shells played the East Alton-Wood River Oilers this past fall. Roxana and Wood River are less than 10 minutes apart but have not been a part of the same Conference. East Alton-Wood River claimed bragging rights over Roxana with a 34-0 win on the Shells home field. Three out of five Oiler touchdowns were scored by junior running back Seth Slayden.

The 6-foot running back combined for 20 carries, 139 yards, and three touchdowns in the Oilers-Shells matchup in the fall. In a late December basketball game, Slayden led East Alton-Wood River with 26 points, to go along with six rebounds, and used his solid defensive play to guide the Oilers to a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win over backyard rival Roxana 55-44 at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym in Roxana.

Seth is one of the Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athletes of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

At only 17 years old, Slayden did not get a chance to see his Oilers take on the Shells while growing up. Despite not getting to see the rivalry, Slayden has always been around Roxana and Wood River football.

According to Slayden, “I always went to the Wood River games but I never got to see them play Roxana. I watched all my JFL years, my middle school years, I have always been watching, and I remember that I couldn’t wait to be out there myself.”

Slayden said in the Oilers' football win over the Shells, his offensive line blocked and did their assignments and opened holes for him so he could get the ball where he needed to go.

“I have a couple of buddies on the Roxana team that I know personally," he said after that game. "Knowing some of the other players gets you going; makes you want to beat them.”

Seth hustles every moment and is all over the floor in basketball. He is a key force for the Oilers against every opponent. Fans should look for strong performances from Seth the rest of this basketball season and in the future in fall 2022 on the gridiron.

