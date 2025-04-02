EDWARDSVILLE – A new indoor recreational field house featuring courts for basketball, volleyball and training opportunities is planned for Plummer Family Park as part of a partnership between the City of Edwardsville and Lucky 13 Hoops, which is owned by Edwardsville native Mark Thomas.

Mayor Art Risavy announced plans for this exciting addition to the City’s Plummer Family Park sports complex on Wednesday, April 2. The 45,000-square-foot facility will feature five high school regulation-size basketball courts that can transition into eight to 10 volleyball courts for games, training, open play and camps.

The facility will be the new home for the Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department’s youth and adult basketball leagues, offer public training and playing opportunities and host tournaments. It also will be the site of Shoot 360 Edwardsville, a cutting-edge, immersive, data-driven basketball training experience for athletes of all skill levels.

“This is a tremendous investment in our community that will expand the opportunity for young athletes to learn, practice and play a wide variety of sports in Edwardsville,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “We’re thrilled to be bringing a state-of-the-art basketball and indoor volleyball facility for the community to use at Plummer Family Park.” The field house concept has long been a dream of Mr. Thomas, an Edwardsville High School alumnus who played multiple sports in high school and collegiate football before embarking on a law career and returning to Edwardsville in 2007.

“I see this field house as a welcoming place for the whole community,” Mr. Thomas said. “This area is a hotbed for basketball. The kids are here; the community support is here. We just need more space for them to practice and play.” The facility will be a public-private collaboration, with Mr. Thomas securing financing for the building and the Shoot 360 franchise. The City will lease the space in Plummer Family Park to Mr. Thomas’ company, Lucky 13 Hoops. The City also plans to accelerate the timeline to build 200 public parking spaces adjacent to the proposed site, near the entrance at the southwest corner of the complex. Plummer Family Park is an 83-acre premier sports complex, drawing approximately 500,000 visitors each year for practices, tournaments, leagues and daily use of a youth baseball and softball quad, pickleball courts and multi-use turf and grass fields. Those numbers are expected to grow with the addition of four full-size baseball diamonds, two of which are now in use; 13 new pickleball courts, for 25 courts in total; and a six-court sand volleyball complex now under construction. Shoot 360 is a growing franchise of basketball facilities that is the global leader in basketball innovation and skill development, with now over 50 locations both domestically and internationally.

Utilizing patented proprietary technology, Shoot 360 measures and tracks performance across shooting, passing, and ball handling, providing real-time feedback and analytics to help athletes accelerate their skill development.

