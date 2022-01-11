BETHALTO - Senior Kelbie Zupan is off to a strong start this season with the Civic Memorial girls basketball team. She has already received two All-Tournament awards for the Eagles. She was all-tourney at both Taylorville and Visitation. She also reached a career-high of 23 points in one game.

Kelbie said she would like to thank her parents, Chris and Leigh Ann Zupan, for pushing her to be the athlete she is today.

Kelbie is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

"I would also like to thank my grandma and grandpa, Tom and Cathy Zupan, for supporting me and being there for me," she added.

Mike Arbuthnot is Kelbie's head coach for the Civic Memorial girls basketball squad.

"I have been playing basketball basically since I could walk and what I like most about it is being physical and testing out my skills on other teams," she said.

Kelbie is an honor student and she also plays center field/shortstop in softball.

