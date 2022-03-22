ALTON - Junior Brody Hendricks was a standout over the Marquette Catholic boys basketball season and played a pivotal role in the Explorers' regional championship.

Brody is the Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete of the Month For Marquette Catholic.

Brody agreed that this year's biggest achievement for the Explorers was capturing the regional crown and second place in both the Columbia and Okawville Tournaments.

He said he would like to thank his parents for always allowing him to play sports and his brothers for constantly playing games with me to get me better.

"I would also like to thank all of the coaches that I’ve had because they’ve taught me how to play throughout the years," he said.

Steve Medford is Brody's head boys basketball coach at Marquette Catholic. The Marquette junior said Coach Medford has been a big inspiration in his high school life and improved his play.

"Coach Medford has taught me a lot of things about the sport, and has helped me to this point, and also the players in the program have helped me by pushing me every day to be the best player I can be," he said.

Brody says he played basketball since he was 5 or 6 years old.

"My favorite part about it is being around my teammates," he said. "I play soccer and volleyball when I am not in basketball season, and when I want to relax and not worry about my sports, I hang out with friends and even sometimes go play golf to have fun."

Brody is a center-back player in soccer and a middle-hitter on the Explorers' boys volleyball team.

Brody has not made a decision about what could he will attend, his major, or whether or not he will continue his athletic career in college.

The Marquette student said with pride that he has been on the high honor roll for the past three years of high school and is also in the National Honor Society.

