BETHALTO - Civic Memorial junior Aubree Wallace had a phenomenal Highland Tourney and was selected as the tourney's MVP. For Aubree's efforts, she is the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for CM. CM also won the Highland Tourney team title 53-47 over Okawville on Saturday.

Aubree had an outstanding game on the defensive side against rival Alton in a 54-38 win over the Redbirds. Aubree was one of the keys to the win on both sides of the ball in that Highland Tourney contest. She had the showdown the game with Kiyoko Proctor, Alton's star freshman point guard.

"I would like to thank my parents who have shown unlimited support through all of my sports," she said. "Also my coaches, Coach Mike Aburthnot and all the coaches who have pushed me all these years to get to the point I am at today. I have been playing for 11 years and I love how competitive this sport is."

Aubree said she spends a lot of her time also playing AAU basketball for the Southern Illinois Hawks.

"I play club soccer for Lou Fusz," she said. "I also am an officer of FCA."

"I have learned how to be a leader, and it has taught me a lot about working with others. Also, it has shown the importance of a team."

Aubree is a center-mid performer in soccer and has also been a competitive dancer for six years.

The CM junior is verbally committed to attending the University of Missouri-St. Louis to play soccer.

"I am interested in becoming a physical therapist," she said. "I have gotten straight A’s throughout high school, and I am first in my class."

