BOYS TOURNAMENTS

FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 70, LEBANON 37: Civic Memorial improved to 9-3 on the year with its second win of the day at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament Monday, the Eagles defeating Lebanon 70-37.

The win put CM at 2-0 in the tournament with a noon Tuesday game against Marquette Catholic looming.

The Eagles grabbed a 26-12 quarter-time lead on the Greyhounds and expanded it to 39-24 at the half to run out winners.

David Lane led CM with 15 points, with Jaquan Adams adding 12, Caden Clark eight and Geoff Withers seven. Lebanon fell to 2-9 on the year.

The tournament runs through Thursday.

VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

FLORA 64, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 38: Flora defeated McGivney Catholic 64-38 in the Griffins' debut at the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Monday afternoon.

The loss dropped the Griffins to 0-9 on the year; the Wolves went to 3-7 on the season.

Logan Shumate led the Griffins with nine points, with Dan Jones adding eight and Zach Brasel and Alex Loeffler six each.

McGivney has two games scheduled for Tuesday, against Patoka at 11:30 a.m. and Shelbyville at 6:30 p.m. The tournament runs through Thursday.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CARLINVILLE 80, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 68: Jake Roustio led East Alton-Wood River with 24 points, but the Oilers dropped a 80-68 decision to host Carlinville in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Monday evening.

EAWR fell to 2-6 on the season; the Cavaliers went to 1-6.

The Cavs got to a 34-28 halftime lead and went to a 55-42 advantage at three-quarter time before coming out winners.

Jamie Roustio had 17 points for the Oilers, with Zaide Wilson adding 11. Konnor Emmons led Carlinville with 27 points, with Adam Walton adding 24, Joe Fraser 12 and Josh Hinzman 10.

EAWR takes on Mount Olive at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday; the tournament runs through Thursday.

BUNKER HILL 73, LITCHFIELD 39: Dane Sellars poured in 26 points as Bunker Hill upended Litchfield 73-39 in the Minutemen's opening game of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Monday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

B-Hill went to 5-4 on the year with the win; the Purple Panthers fell to 3-8.

The Minutemen got out to a 34-23 halftime lead on Litchfield and went on to run out winners.

Chase Williams added 11 points and Storm Coffman had nine. Alex Bishop led Litchfield with 11 points.

The Minutemen next meet up with Staunton at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS TOURNAMENTS

LEBANON-TRENTON WESCLIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

RED BUD 38, ROXANA 31: Abby Palen's 11 points weren't enough to send Roxana into the consolation bracket of the Lebanon-Trenton Wesclin Holiday Tournament Monday as the Shells fell to Red Bud 38-31.

The Shells fell to 5-7 on the year; the Musketeers went to 11-4.

Sarah Kruetztrager and Lucas added six points for Roxana; Sophia Koesterer led Red Bud with 17 points.

Roxana meets Marissa, 46-19 losers to Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran in the opening round, in a consolation quarterfinal game at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CARLINVILLE 56, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 27: Carly Campbell led with 17 points as East Alton-Wood River fell to Carlinville 56-27 in an opening game of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Monday evening.

The Oilers fell to 2-10 on the year; the Cavaliers went to 8-4.

LeighAnn Notke had five points for the Oilers; the Cavs were led by Grace Zachary's 16 points and Hannah Lair's 12 points, with Rachel Olroyd adding nine.

EAWR takes on Nokomis at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Carlinville Middle School gym.

LITCHFIELD 49, BUNKER HILL 33: Madelyn Allman's 11 points weren't enough as Bunker Hill dropped a 49-33 decision to Litchfield in the Minutemaids' opener of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Monday.

B-Hill fell to 2-5 on the year, while the Purple Panthers went to 12-1.

Ashley Dey and Mallory Schwegel each had nine points for the Minutemaids; Abby Brockmeyer led Litchfield with 28 points.

Bunker Hill meets Staunton at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carlinville High gym as the tournament continues.

More like this: