GLEN CARBON - Senior guard Riley Zumwalt has been a big key to Father McGivney Catholic High School's varsity girls basketball team success.

Zumwalt has been playing basketball since third grade, with a few seasons before high school where she didn't play.

Riley said she would like to thank my coaches for making the sport such a fun and worthwhile experience, but most of all she would like to thank her family for their support.

"My family is the reason I play the sport in the first place, but not only that, they have been my biggest supporters and motivators," she said. "Without them, I would not be here responding to this email about receiving this award. I think my rebounding abilities and other accomplishments help me get this recognition."

Riley said her high school sports career has helped her to realize that she needs to not fall into those worrisome thoughts and just push through it all and continue on.

"It has also given me a great deal of drive and determination.," she said. "Having that sense of competition has really made me a competitive person who won't let others push me around or beat me at things that I know I can do."

Riley plans to attend Benedictine College and pursue a nursing career after high school.

"I fell in love with nursing!" she said when she started to make her choices of college study and future career. "I have always been one who has had an interest in the more 'gruesome' or 'gross' topics and such. I've just always found it very interesting and intriguing. I hope to continue my career path and eventually become a nurse anesthetist."

Riley has been a member of Father McGivney's high honor roll all four years and has earned an academic letter for that accomplishment.

"I used to play volleyball at the middle but have since switched to softball, and I play all different positions as needed," she said. "I am more of a defensive presence in basketball. It feels like I have finally been recognized for doing the work that may often be overshadowed by the 'high scorers"' or the crazy good 3-point shooters. It has really made me feel important."

