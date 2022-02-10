BRIGHTON - Southwestern High School senior top-notch athlete Morgan Durham has been a basketball player for eight years and her determination and defense add tons to the Piasa Birds girls squad.

She said her overall personality quality is the tempo she sets for the team.

"I feel I bring the other players up and help create things on the floor," she said.

Morgan is one of the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athletes of the Month for Southwestern High School.

"I would like to thank my mom, Kim, and my dad, Jimmy," for their No. 1 support. "My parents are my everything. Without them I would not be the person nor player I am today, they push me to be my best, that they know I can be. They took me everywhere until I could drive, including those 8 a.m. practices, and the games hours away. They also take me to play AAU basketball. Not only have my parents been there but my two brothers, Dalton and Cooper, come to support me."

Darren Mosley is Morgan's head girls basketball coach at Southwestern.

"The thing I like most about basketball is the friendships that come out of it," she said. "Every day you are bonding without even knowing it."

Morgan hopes to continue her basketball career during college.

"I am planning on going to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville or Blackburn College," she said. "I am majoring in nursing to become a traveling nurse."

Morgan has been in Honors Math for four years and has taken over five dual credit classes along with Lewis of Lewis and Clark classes. She is a multiple-sport athlete, playing as an outside hitter in volleyball, forward in soccer and high jumps and runs the 100, does the 300 hurdles, and 400 in track and field.

