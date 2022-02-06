GRANITE CITY – Granite City recently hosted the Alton Redbirds in a Friday night match-up. The Warriors defeated the Redbirds by a final score of 80-51. The Warriors' Mark Yarborough was responsible for a quarter of his team’s points with 20 points out of their 80 points.

The 6’1 senior passed, got involved, and shot the ball well from start to finish. “I shot the ball well tonight and did a good job of getting to the basket," said the star senior.

Yarborough's passing and shooting were so hot that while he was busy assisting points for teammates like Marc-Kell Longstreet and Mario Brown, he managed to score three three-pointers in the second quarter alone.

Yarborough is the Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for Granite City High School.

Mark was quick to credit the work ethic of his teammates and guidance from their coaches when asked how much work goes into playing such a successful game. “Our hustle on defensemen and getting to the ball," he said. “The coaching staff pushes us to work hard. That has helped our development a lot and I want to thank them for that but it also us putting in the work.

The Warriors have some tough games coming up. With games against the Carbondale Terriers, Gateway Lions, and De Smet Spartans in one week, Mark and his team will need more performances like their game against Alton. When asked what he thinks the Warriors will need to do to succeed in their upcoming games, the senior said, “Just keep playing hard, shooting the ball well, getting to the basket, and playing as a team.”

Mark might have a limited time left in his high school career but knows it isn’t the end of his basketball career with his high aspirations to continue to play at the next level.

There is still basketball left for the Warriors’ 2021-2022 season before Mark Yarborough moves from his home team.

