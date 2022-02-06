BETHALTO - Dathan Greene has been a standout for the Civic Memorial Eagles boys basketball team all season.

In a recent contest against Triad at home, he finished with nine points to go with team member Sam Buckley's 19 points to pace the Eagles, despite a 54-41 loss. For his overall play and leadership this season, Dathan Greene is the Tom Lane State Farm Male Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial.

After the Eagles' difficult loss, one player stayed in his uniform. While his team was changing and getting ready to go home after their hard-fought game, Greene stayed to practice more.

After asking Greene what motivates him to get back to practice right after a loss, the junior point guard said, “The motivation is to help this team go to first in the conference within the year. That is always the main goal. You have to put the work in and get as many shots in as possible.”

“Working off-ball would have helped us against Triad and will again other opponents," said Green after being asked what adjustments the Eagles need to do to improve in games ahead.

As Greene is a junior and still has his senior year left to play, he hasn’t given much thought to what’s after high school. “My focus is on education and winning basketball games my junior and senior year. I’m motivated by this junior Eagles night, the next generation of basketball players, the parents that come out to the games, all the students that come out, and I’d like to make them proud next year.”

Aside from basketball, Green was sure to mention his love for the Eagle supporters. “I love our fans. The energy in here is amazing. The fans bring just as much energy, if not more than the players on the bench.”

Civic Memorial fans can catch the last home game of the year on February 12 as the Eagles welcome the Rochester Rockets at home.

If one ever wants to know Dathan Greene's dedication to the sport, see who the first person and last person on the court is for the Eagles in practice. It is likely this talented junior player.

