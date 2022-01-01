EDWARDSVILLE - Basketball is forward Bennett Briles' best sport for the Metro East Lutheran High School. The Knights junior has been playing the sport for 13 years and is one of the top players on the MELHS team this season.



Briles is the MELHS Male Athlete of the Month. Bennett thanked his family and coaches for sacrificing their time to help him get better as a basketball player.

One of Bennett's biggest accomplishments this season was he earned all-tourney honors at the Turkey Tip-Off event.

Highly regarded coach Anthony Smith is his main mentor as MELHS's head boys basketball coach.

The MELHS junior was once a baseball player, but he focuses now on basketball only. He has a dream of playing basketball at Auburn University.

Bennett has not yet decided on a college major, but he added that is important to him to play basketball after his time at MELHS.

