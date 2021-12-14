GRANITE CITY – In basketball, it is up to the point guard to execute the coach's plan and quarterback the team plays. For the Granite City Warriors, No. 12, Tyrek Thomas, plays the point guard position with contagious effort and gives his team a chance to win most games.

Thomas was a sparkplug for the Warriors in a 14-point double figures effort against Belleville West in a home contest this past Friday. The Warriors won 63-49 over Belleville West.

Thomas is the Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for Granite City High School.

After asking Thomas what he thinks the team will need to do to find success moving forward, he said the team needs to clean up their play and work hard in practice and games.

“We need to limit our turnovers, capitalize on their mistakes, and execute on our plays," the Warriors leader said. "We have to slow down a little bit and keep the turnovers to a minimum. We have to play the game we know we can play.”

Granite City plays at home at 7:30 Tuesday night against Collinsville and on the road at KIPP St. Louis on Friday, then is back home for a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday matchup at home against Madison. The Warriors play in the Collinsville Holiday Tournament starting Dec. 27 and Thomas and his teammates are looking forward to action close to home.

