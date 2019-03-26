EDWARDSVILLE – A bases-loaded walk to Jacob Kitchen with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh gave Edwardsville a 5-4 win over Moline on Monday afternoon in a game played at Tom Pile Field.

The Tigers rallied from a 4-3 deficit with a run in the sixth, thanks to a perfectly executed squeeze bunt by Evan Funkhouser, then won it in the seventh on the bases-loaded walk.

“I thought our guys kept competing, and our pitching was outstanding,” Edwardsville head coach Tim Funkhouser said. “(Grant) Schaefer threw really well, and was able to get a lot of ground ball outs today, then Collin’s (Salter, who won it in relief) been exceptional off the bump, too. And to do what they did against a good Moline team, and then we had really good defensive play there on a play at the plate, with Logan Cromer throwing a strike to our catcher, Jacob Kitchen. And then, we also had (Joe) Toscano bust that ball over the center fielder’s head for a big double; that was a big point in the game.”

The squeeze bunt by Evan Funkhouser that tied the game proved to be a very pivotal play.

“We had a safety squeeze on there, where he’s got the option to bunt it or not,” Funkhouser said. “He was able to place it well, a well-executed bunt that got us at least to the tie, and so, with a runner in scoring position with Hayden (Moore) up, so that was good execution on his part.”

The Tigers have been fighting an injury and illness bug lately, and during the game, lost Joe Copeland to a shoulder injury sliding back into first base on a kickoff attempt in the fourth inning.

“Well, we’ve had a lot of injuries,” Funkhouser said. “We had some injuries during the course of the game today. Then, we’ve had some guys sick in the early season. And we lost (Josh) Oh for the second time this season for a little bit. He’s got kind of like a dislocated finger, and he had a back injury, so he’s missed the first three games of the year. And then, we had a couple of guys come out today because of injuries. And then, Jonathon Yancik was scratched from our start on Friday because he’s been sick, and he hasn’t been back at school, yet. So, we’ve got a lot of guys on the mend. We have a lot of depth, and it’s given us a chance to see multiple guys. And when our guys come to the yard, they’re going to be ready to contribute as much as they can, and when they’re called upon. And the good thing is that we’ve got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things.”

After Moline went out in order in the first, the Tigers scratched out a run to take an early lead, thanks to Blake Burris. Burris singled to right, then stole second and third, and came in on an error when the Maroon catcher threw wildly to third to make it 1-0.

Schaefer pitched very well, setting down the first nine batters in order, but ran into a spot of trouble in the top of the fourth. Sam Monroe led off by drawing a walk, went to second and third on back-to-back ground outs, then scored on an infield single down the third base line by Noah Sebben that the third baseman couldn’t pick up, tying the game at 1-1. Michael Conner then fanned to end the inning.

The Tigers took the lead back in the bottom of the inning, scoring twice without a hit. Copeland drew a walk to start, but hurt his shoulder sliding back in on a pickoff attempt, and had to come out of the game. Toscano ran for Copeland, and promptly stole second, went to third on a wild pitch, and then after Cromer reached on a dropped third strike and Funkhouser drew a walk, Moore was hit by a pitch to force home Toscano to give the Tigers the lead back. Cromer then scored on a passed ball, with Funkhouser going to third and Moore to second before Burris flew to left to end the inning, with Edwardsville ahead 3-1.

Jacob Pauwels opened the Moline fifth with a double to the fence in right-center and scored one out later when Schaefer threw wildly to third on a grounder back to the box by Jake Parks. Scotty Ehlers sacrificed Parks to second, and after a walk to Monroe, Aiden Michna singled home Parks, with Monroe scoring on an error by the shortstop on the play. Brody Harding grounded out to end the inning, but the Maroons were ahead 4-3.

Salter came in in the sixth and pitched brilliantly, striking out Pauwels and Parker George on great moving sliders. In the bottom of the sixth, Aaron Young opened with a single, and Toscano ripped a double over the center fielder’s head to put runners on second and third, then pitching to Cromer, Will McLaughlin threw a pitch that got away, but the catcher recovered and threw to McLaughlin covering the plate to get Young at the plate trying to score, Toscano, taking third. Cromer then walked, and Evan Funkhouser laid down a perfect bunt down the first base line, with Funkhouser being tagged out by the first baseman while Toscano scored to tie the game at 4-4.

Moline went down in the top of the seventh, then Burris opened the Tigers’ half by drawing a walk. Salter and Max Ringering then singled to load the bases, and Kitchen drew the bases loaded walk to score Burris with the winning run that gave the Tigers the 5-4 win.

Salter got the win in relief, fanning four in two innings of work, while Schaefer also pitched well, striking out four in his five innings.

The Tigers improve to 4-2 on the year, and play again at home on Friday against Columbia, then host Granite City on Apr. 2, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m. Funkhouser will use the off days to get his team ready to go and get other players healthy.

“We’ll utilize practice, and maybe get some guys healthy,” Funkhouser said, “and then, we’ll run our squad out there on Friday, and get out there and compete again. Columbia’s got a great team, and they won over 30 games last year, so we know that when we added them to the schedule this year, we knew that was going to be a heck of a battle. And we’ll just try to get better each day.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

